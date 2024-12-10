Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,975,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.42% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $12,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 6.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,276,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 321,037 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 361,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 233,217 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance
Shares of SBSW stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
