Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,975,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.42% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $12,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 6.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,276,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 321,037 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 361,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 233,217 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SBSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Investec lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

