Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.46% of WNS worth $11,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in WNS by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,202,000 after purchasing an additional 99,195 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,322,000 after buying an additional 188,616 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,726,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WNS by 40.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after acquiring an additional 214,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in WNS by 84.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 591,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,030,000 after acquiring an additional 270,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of WNS opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.57. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. WNS had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup set a $55.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

About WNS

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

