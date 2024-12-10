Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 202,200 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 202,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 11.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12,284.6% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.9% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 21,934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE UNP opened at $233.54 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.96 and its 200-day moving average is $238.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

