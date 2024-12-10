Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 65,000 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $11,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 36.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,500,000. M&G Plc boosted its position in Oshkosh by 6.5% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 128,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $93.34 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

