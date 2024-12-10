Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $17,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,309,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 123,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,969,000 after buying an additional 21,818 shares in the last quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $251,390,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total transaction of $2,883,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,246,500. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.41, for a total transaction of $1,561,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,699.50. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $24,835,988 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $621.77 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.80 and a 1-year high of $638.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 113.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $605.56 and a 200-day moving average of $562.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

