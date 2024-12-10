Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 2.5% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,087,000. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,752,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,356,000 after buying an additional 512,591 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $799,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.51.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.49. The company has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

