UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) versus Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and UFP Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $755.59 million 7.52 -$21.15 million $1.07 177.12 UFP Technologies $400.07 million 5.50 $44.92 million $7.01 40.96

UFP Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. UFP Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspire Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 3 9 0 2.75 UFP Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inspire Medical Systems and UFP Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $233.58, indicating a potential upside of 23.25%. UFP Technologies has a consensus price target of $323.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.67%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and UFP Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems 4.37% 5.30% 4.58% UFP Technologies 11.74% 18.92% 12.33%

Risk and Volatility

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats UFP Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners. It also provides molded composites for commercial aviation and military gear for use in backpack components, knee and elbow pads, eyewear, and helmets; and reusable cases and custom for applications in military ballistics panels, virtual training systems, drones, communications equipment, and rugged portable computers. In addition, the company provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets for applications in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, air filtration, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products through a direct sales force. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

