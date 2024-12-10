uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

QURE has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of uniQure from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. 690,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,875. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. uniQure has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $355.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. Equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in uniQure by 381.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,929,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,581 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 752,889 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in uniQure by 8,056.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 346,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

