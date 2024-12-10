United Services Automobile Association Has $252,000 Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,512,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,632,000 after buying an additional 2,328,306 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,124,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,981 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pan American Silver by 22.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,186,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,440,000 after purchasing an additional 395,589 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $38,116,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,829,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,300,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE PAAS opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -235.28%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.