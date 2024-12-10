United Services Automobile Association Sells 1,729 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 18,254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 329,400.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLO

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.