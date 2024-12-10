United Services Automobile Association Sells 2,157 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 149.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 24.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,306. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.