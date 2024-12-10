United Services Automobile Association Sells 2,249 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDU shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

