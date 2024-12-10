United Services Automobile Association Sells 3,029 Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in MARA were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MARA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MARA by 124.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MARA by 74.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of MARA during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of MARA by 173.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Compass Point downgraded MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on MARA in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MARA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 11,200 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $303,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,565.36. The trade was a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,197 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MARA Price Performance

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 5.63. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MARA Company Profile

(Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

