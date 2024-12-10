United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Antimony in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on United States Antimony in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

UAMY opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.14 million, a PE ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 0.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United States Antimony stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,328,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.23% of United States Antimony worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

