Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 196.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $134.57 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

