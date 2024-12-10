Valued Retirements Inc. Invests $706,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Valued Retirements Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $365,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $420.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $299.77 and a 52 week high of $423.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.83 and a 200-day moving average of $379.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

