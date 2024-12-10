Valued Retirements Inc. Makes New $449,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Valued Retirements Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,527,000 after buying an additional 126,859 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,522,000 after acquiring an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,600,000 after acquiring an additional 383,557 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,339,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,294,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,845,000 after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total value of $23,232,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,471,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,694,321.68. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at $55,332,552.04. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $172.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $97.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.16.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

