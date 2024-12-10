Valued Retirements Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,400 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $563,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 155,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 48,703 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.