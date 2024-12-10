Valued Retirements Inc. Takes $1.21 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises about 1.7% of Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $131.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.48. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $85.13 and a 1 year high of $137.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

