Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,256,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR opened at $390.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $284.84 and a 1 year high of $396.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $352.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.01. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

