Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.7% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $202.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $165.68 and a 12-month high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

