Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Position Trimmed by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,942,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

