Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Lifted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,192,000 after buying an additional 1,002,695 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,121,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,625,000 after acquiring an additional 793,020 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,649,000 after acquiring an additional 583,649 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,488.3% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,847,000 after acquiring an additional 554,894 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 83.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,063,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,992,000 after acquiring an additional 482,885 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.68 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

