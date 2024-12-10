Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Unconventional Investor LLC

Unconventional Investor LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

