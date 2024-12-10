Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 115,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $49.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

