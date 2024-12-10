Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $555.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $559.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $539.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.85.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Bargains Galore? 3 Stocks With Insider Buying in the Millions
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Is Amplitude an AI Sleeper Stock in the Making for 2025?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Pure Storage Rides the AI Boom Even Higher in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.