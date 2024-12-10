Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $555.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $559.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $539.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.85.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

