Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.
Ventas has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of 750.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.
Ventas Stock Performance
VTR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.15. 1,980,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,219. Ventas has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.68, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Ventas
In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $396,924.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,231,860.87. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Ventas
Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.
