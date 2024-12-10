Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $182,244.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,903.89. This represents a 13.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Leite sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $45,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,282.50. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,211 shares of company stock worth $787,542. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 20.2% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 677,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after buying an additional 113,883 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $574,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000.

VCYT opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.07 and a beta of 1.69. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.81 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veracyte will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

