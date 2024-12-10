Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $125.10 and last traded at $125.14. Approximately 1,164,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,130,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 83.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 140.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.