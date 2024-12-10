Vestcor Inc Acquires 1,565 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,497.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 426,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,042,000 after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 581.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 409,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,089,000 after purchasing an additional 349,362 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 321,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 308,390 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15,046.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,067,000 after purchasing an additional 265,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,400,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257,791 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $120.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.11. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

