Vestcor Inc Acquires 9,885 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,866,000 after buying an additional 1,261,097 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,913,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,142,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after purchasing an additional 324,958 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth $6,200,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,282,000 after purchasing an additional 152,926 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 1.7 %

FHI opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.89.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $408.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $56,523.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,620.39. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 12,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $484,378.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,766.56. The trade was a 6.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,280 shares of company stock worth $1,185,871. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

