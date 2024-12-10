Vestcor Inc Has $32.33 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,287 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of Vestcor Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 44,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 41,308 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $21,165,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $2,905,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,554,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $561.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $516.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $586.36 and its 200 day moving average is $559.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $603.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.84.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

