Vestcor Inc Reduces Stock Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Vestcor Inc lessened its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc owned about 0.65% of Winmark worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 145,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,454,000 after acquiring an additional 71,145 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Winmark by 55.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Winmark by 30.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Winmark by 35.4% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 11,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $412.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.28. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $330.25 and a 1 year high of $451.30.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.13). Winmark had a negative return on equity of 85.43% and a net margin of 49.02%. The business had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $8.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $33.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.59, for a total transaction of $918,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,612,036.25. This represents a 4.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 1,500 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.11, for a total value of $570,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,456.60. This represents a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,071 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

