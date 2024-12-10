Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,440 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in Vimeo by 124.9% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 15,731,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vimeo by 27.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,612,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 987,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 14.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,292,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after buying an additional 808,954 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,388,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,392,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 548,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMEO shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

