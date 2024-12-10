Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ACV opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

