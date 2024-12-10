VolitionRx Limited Announces Completion of $1.9 Million Registered Direct OfferingOn December 5, 2024, VolitionRx Limited, a Delaware corporation, finalized a securities purchase agreement with several purchasers, leading to the issuance and sale of

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read VolitionRx’s 8K filing here.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Further Reading