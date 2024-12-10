VolitionRx Limited Announces Completion of $1.9 Million Registered Direct OfferingOn December 5, 2024, VolitionRx Limited, a Delaware corporation, finalized a securities purchase agreement with several purchasers, leading to the issuance and sale of

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2024

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read VolitionRx’s 8K filing here.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Further Reading