VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) Insider Buys $24,903.87 in Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) insider Jacob Vincent Micallef acquired 43,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $24,903.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 394,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,780.64. The trade was a 12.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VolitionRx Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VNRX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,664. VolitionRx Limited has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VNRX shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VolitionRx stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in VolitionRx were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VolitionRx

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.