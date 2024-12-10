Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA traded down $6.09 on Tuesday, reaching $73.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,696. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.02. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $58,594.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 3,640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

