VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell Rating

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSEC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on VSE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on VSE from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on VSE from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on VSE from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

VSE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC traded down $4.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.85. 320,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,633. VSE has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $123.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.05.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VSE will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in VSE by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 325,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 178,435 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VSE during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,669,000 after buying an additional 42,637 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 711.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 35,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

