Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $535.00 and last traded at $535.00, with a volume of 32 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $535.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.32. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.46%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

