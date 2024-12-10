Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $167.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 12,239 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $2,328,836.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,380,774.32. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.70, for a total transaction of $1,707,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,487.50. This trade represents a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,423 shares of company stock worth $7,756,739. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.29.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

