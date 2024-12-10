Weiss Asset Management LP Decreases Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 98.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 266,234 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 12,496.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 901,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,281,000 after buying an additional 894,379 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,264,000 after acquiring an additional 573,027 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,508,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 480.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 324,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 268,866 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 407,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 253,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 1.6 %

MAN opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.545 per share. This represents a $6.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis bought 8,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,396.92. This represents a 12.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

