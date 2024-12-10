Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $484,000 Investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COLB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,109,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,623,000 after acquiring an additional 178,327 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,191,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,153,000 after purchasing an additional 386,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,718,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,851,000 after buying an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 812.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,182,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,295,000 after buying an additional 2,833,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,330,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,346,000 after buying an additional 36,867 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of COLB opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $765.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.19.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

