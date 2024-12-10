Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $103.02 Million in Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,418,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,024,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 8.74% of Firstsun Capital Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $13,846,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $2,816,000.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp stock opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Firstsun Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Firstsun Capital Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Company Profile

FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services.

