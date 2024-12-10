Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 204,901 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 204,901 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $142,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 873,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,509 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 870,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,733,000 after purchasing an additional 60,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,494,000 after purchasing an additional 512,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,719,000 after buying an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $73,048,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $140.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.52. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $196.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.43 and its 200 day moving average is $154.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $880,070.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,982.09. This trade represents a 21.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,800. This trade represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,631,741. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.