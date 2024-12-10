Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 156,923 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 832,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,923 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $98,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,012,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,707,544 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

DELL opened at $123.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.72. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 184.20%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.