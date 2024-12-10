Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 4,085 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,157,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $110,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 707.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after purchasing an additional 504,873 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 213.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 735,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,663,000 after buying an additional 501,259 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,069,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,141,000 after buying an additional 252,473 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,401,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,015,000 after buying an additional 237,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,980,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,197,000 after acquiring an additional 167,304 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,105. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $1,069,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,099,305.44. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,994 shares of company stock worth $1,593,710. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens raised Hancock Whitney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of HWC stock opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average is $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.27. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $525.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Articles

