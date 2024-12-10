Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$3.50 target price on Western Copper and Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of TSE WRN opened at C$1.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 28.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$313.19 million, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.62. Western Copper and Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.27 and a twelve month high of C$2.27.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

