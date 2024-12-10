Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB) Shares Purchased by American Family Investments Inc.

American Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,946,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF accounts for 46.4% of American Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. American Family Investments Inc. owned about 102.55% of Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF worth $657,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BHYB opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average is $54.12.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of Ba1/BB+ through B3/B-. The fund places little restrictions on duration or maturity.

