XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 322,332 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 405.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,332 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 49.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,577,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after buying an additional 2,841,956 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,280,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,154,000 after buying an additional 2,472,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,087,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,639 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.33. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Articles

